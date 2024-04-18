Kitchen Cops for the week of April 8th through the 12th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr.
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin
Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli
Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd
Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center
617 Purdue
Flour Bluff HS
2601 Waldron Rd
Flour Bluff Jr HS
207 Hustlin Hornet
Flour Bluff Intermediate School
377 Hustlin Hornet
Flour Bluff Primary School
537 Hustlin Hornet
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua
Papa John's Pizza
10338 SPID
Paul's Seafood Market
9810 SPID
Tortilleria Guadalajara
10309 Leopard
Mary Lois Fields Learning Center
10500 Stonewall
Knight's Inn
3615 Timon
Whataburger #123
1121 Waldron Rd
Whataburger #166
9402 Leopard
Billing's Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID
Clem's Marina
13304 SPID
_______________________________________
The B List
83
Mango Frozen Snacks
912 S Port
8 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever
80
Guerra's Restaurant
3787 Leopard
11 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever
___________________________________
The Low Score
74
Taqueria La Escondida #3
3302 Leopard
15 Violations
-Products In Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp
-Dishwasher Not Sanitizing At Proper Temp
-Lowest Score Ever
See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.