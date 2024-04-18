Kitchen Cops for the week of April 8th through the 12th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron Dr.

Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin

Yeager Elementary

5414 Tripoli

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Rd

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center

617 Purdue

Flour Bluff HS

2601 Waldron Rd

Flour Bluff Jr HS

207 Hustlin Hornet

Flour Bluff Intermediate School

377 Hustlin Hornet

Flour Bluff Primary School

537 Hustlin Hornet

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

711 N Carancahua

Papa John's Pizza

10338 SPID

Paul's Seafood Market

9810 SPID

Tortilleria Guadalajara

10309 Leopard

Mary Lois Fields Learning Center

10500 Stonewall

Knight's Inn

3615 Timon

Whataburger #123

1121 Waldron Rd

Whataburger #166

9402 Leopard

Billing's Bait & Tackle

13428 SPID

Clem's Marina

13304 SPID

_______________________________________

The B List

83

Mango Frozen Snacks

912 S Port

8 Violations

-Lowest Score Ever

80

Guerra's Restaurant

3787 Leopard

11 Violations

-Lowest Score Ever

___________________________________

The Low Score

74

Taqueria La Escondida #3

3302 Leopard

15 Violations

-Products In Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp

-Dishwasher Not Sanitizing At Proper Temp

-Lowest Score Ever

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.