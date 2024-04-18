Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of April 8th through the 12th

KR Kitchen Cops
KRIS 6 News
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 16:28:35-04

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr.

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center
617 Purdue

Flour Bluff HS
2601 Waldron Rd

Flour Bluff Jr HS
207 Hustlin Hornet

Flour Bluff Intermediate School
377 Hustlin Hornet

Flour Bluff Primary School
537 Hustlin Hornet

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua

Papa John's Pizza
10338 SPID

Paul's Seafood Market
9810 SPID

Tortilleria Guadalajara
10309 Leopard

Mary Lois Fields Learning Center
10500 Stonewall

Knight's Inn
3615 Timon

Whataburger #123

1121 Waldron Rd

Whataburger #166
9402 Leopard

Billing's Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID

Clem's Marina
13304 SPID

_______________________________________

The B List

83
Mango Frozen Snacks
912 S Port

8 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever

80
Guerra's Restaurant
3787 Leopard

11 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever

___________________________________

The Low Score

74
Taqueria La Escondida #3
3302 Leopard

15 Violations

-Products In Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp
-Dishwasher Not Sanitizing At Proper Temp
-Lowest Score Ever

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

