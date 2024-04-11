Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of April 2nd through the 5th

Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Calallen East Elemenary
3709 Lott

Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett

Magee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen Drive

Tuloso Midway Alternative Career Center
7601 Leopard

Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet

Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes

Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama

Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream
4701 SPID

Jackson's Hole
6300 Everhart

Jamba Juice
5425 SPID

Subway
4101 Hwy 77

McDonald's
1229 Waldron Rd

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron Rd

Taco Bell
1217 Waldron Rd

The Blue Clove
5884 Everhart

___________________________

The B List

88
An's Market
4237 Kostoryz

7 Violations

87
New China Cafe
4110 S Port

8 Violations

87
Agave Jalisco
4258 Baldwin

7 Violations

__________________________

The Low Scores

82
Bluffalo Wing Co.
5802 Yorktown

9 Violations

-No Mgr Or Cfm On Duty During Inspection
-Need Dates/Labels For Products In Walk-In Cooler

82
QC Meat Market
3002 S Port

10 Violations

-Improper Cold Holding Temps
-Flies/Gnats

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

