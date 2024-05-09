Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of April 29th through May 3rd

Longtime specialty cake shop under new ownership on Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 17:04:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up. There are scores from city-county health inspectors for the week of April 29th thru May 3rd.

Perfect Scores

Cuba Market
2033 Airline

Dawson Elementary
6821 Sanders

Emerald Beach Kokomos
1102 S Shoreline

Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk

And Yolanda's Specialty Cakes On Airline.

Under New Ownership As Of About A Month Ago.

Maren Valeza And Her Business Partner Bought It From Yolanda Amaya...Who'd Owned It Nearly 30 Years !

Maren Valeza Is The New Co-Owner. "I've Always Liked Looking At This Shop. I Don't Know. Based On Manifestation, You Know. I Think This Is God's Way Of Really, You Know. There You Go."

Linda Alba Has Worked Here With Yolanda Amaya Nearly 30 Years..

Every Time Yolanda's Earned A Perfect Score In The Past.

"A Perfect Score Means Our Kitchens Are Clean And That Our Employees Are Up To Date With Permits. And We Always Wear Our Hair Nets."

As For Valeza, Who Is Also A Physical Therapist, Owning This Business Will Be Like A Second Career For Her.

She Enjoys Baking.

Congratulations Maren Valeza...And Her Business Partner...New Owners Of Yolanda's Specialty Cakes.

Also On This Week's Perfect Score List;

Lazy Beach Brewing Co.
7522 Bishon

Shaved Ice
315 Cut Off Rd.

Shoreline Sandwich Shop
5350 S Staples

Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron

The Low Score

80
Hong Kong Asian Super Market
2033 Airline

9 Violations

-Don't Store Food In Ice
-Cover Fish Before Storing
-Lowest Score Ever

 

