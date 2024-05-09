Kitchen Cops for the week of April 29th through May 3rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up. There are scores from city-county health inspectors for the week of April 29th thru May 3rd.
Perfect Scores
Cuba Market
2033 Airline
Dawson Elementary
6821 Sanders
Emerald Beach Kokomos
1102 S Shoreline
Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk
And Yolanda's Specialty Cakes On Airline.
Under New Ownership As Of About A Month Ago.
Maren Valeza And Her Business Partner Bought It From Yolanda Amaya...Who'd Owned It Nearly 30 Years !
Maren Valeza Is The New Co-Owner. "I've Always Liked Looking At This Shop. I Don't Know. Based On Manifestation, You Know. I Think This Is God's Way Of Really, You Know. There You Go."
Linda Alba Has Worked Here With Yolanda Amaya Nearly 30 Years..
Every Time Yolanda's Earned A Perfect Score In The Past.
"A Perfect Score Means Our Kitchens Are Clean And That Our Employees Are Up To Date With Permits. And We Always Wear Our Hair Nets."
As For Valeza, Who Is Also A Physical Therapist, Owning This Business Will Be Like A Second Career For Her.
She Enjoys Baking.
Congratulations Maren Valeza...And Her Business Partner...New Owners Of Yolanda's Specialty Cakes.
Also On This Week's Perfect Score List;
Lazy Beach Brewing Co.
7522 Bishon
Shaved Ice
315 Cut Off Rd.
Shoreline Sandwich Shop
5350 S Staples
Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron
__________________________
The Low Score
80
Hong Kong Asian Super Market
2033 Airline
9 Violations
-Don't Store Food In Ice
-Cover Fish Before Storing
-Lowest Score Ever