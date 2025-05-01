Kitchen Cops for the week of April 21 through 25

Perfect Scores
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande
Cunningham-South Park Middle School
2901 Mc Ardle
Dominos Pizza
5845 Weber
Golden Chick
3138 SPID
Kings Donuts
7602 S Staples
Miller’s BBQ
6601 Weber
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
5017 Saratoga
Pizza Hut
7001 Yorktown
Pizza Hut
6537 S Staples
7 Brew Coffee
3245 S Alameda
Wendy’s
5934 SPID
_________________________
The B List
83
20 Below Ice Cream Rolls
2833 SPID
9 Violations
-Staff Unaware Of Food Safety Rules
-Staff No Running Water To Wash Hands
_______________________
The Low Score
79
Las Milpas
3833 S Saratoga
12 Violations
-Flies & Gnats In Kitchen
-Cooks Not Washing Hands Btw Tasks
-Cooks Making Tacos With Bare Hands
-Lowest Score Since 9-17-15