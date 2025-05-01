Kitchen Cops for the week of April 21 through 25

Perfect Scores

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande

Cunningham-South Park Middle School

2901 Mc Ardle

Dominos Pizza

5845 Weber

Golden Chick

3138 SPID

Kings Donuts

7602 S Staples

Miller’s BBQ

6601 Weber

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

5017 Saratoga

Pizza Hut

7001 Yorktown

Pizza Hut

6537 S Staples

7 Brew Coffee

3245 S Alameda

Wendy’s

5934 SPID

_________________________

The B List

83

20 Below Ice Cream Rolls

2833 SPID

9 Violations

-Staff Unaware Of Food Safety Rules

-Staff No Running Water To Wash Hands

_______________________

The Low Score

79

Las Milpas

3833 S Saratoga

12 Violations

-Flies & Gnats In Kitchen

-Cooks Not Washing Hands Btw Tasks

-Cooks Making Tacos With Bare Hands

-Lowest Score Since 9-17-15