Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of April 21 through 25

Perfect Scores

Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande

Cunningham-South Park Middle School
2901 Mc Ardle

Dominos Pizza
5845 Weber

Golden Chick
3138 SPID

Kings Donuts
7602 S Staples

Miller’s BBQ
6601 Weber

Papa Murphy’s Pizza
5017 Saratoga

Pizza Hut
7001 Yorktown

Pizza Hut
6537 S Staples

7 Brew Coffee
3245 S Alameda

Wendy’s
5934 SPID

_________________________

The B List

83
20 Below Ice Cream Rolls
2833 SPID

9 Violations
-Staff Unaware Of Food Safety Rules
-Staff No Running Water To Wash Hands

_______________________

The Low Score

79
Las Milpas
3833 S Saratoga

12 Violations
-Flies & Gnats In Kitchen
-Cooks Not Washing Hands Btw Tasks
-Cooks Making Tacos With Bare Hands
-Lowest Score Since 9-17-15

