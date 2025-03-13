Kitchen Cops for the week of March 3rd through 7th

PERFECT SCORE

————————

Little Moon

2506 London Pirate (CR 33 Rd.)

Little Moon Daycare in London has been open for 2 years. According to owner Megan Watkins, they currently take care of 70 kids. But with the way London is growing, more could be on the way, and no doubt, parents will be reassured seeing the very first Kitchen Cops sticker on the front door.

"It's a super big deal for us," daycare teacher Shaeilynn Johnson said. "I feel like the sticker on our window will show parents how much we care about our food storage, which is super important for childcare standards. So that's a really big difference."

Congratulations to Little Moon Daycare in London for keeping it clean and safe for the kiddoes.

Also earning perfect scores:

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Rd.

Nuces County Jail Annex

745 NPID

_________________________________

THE B LIST

Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers St.

11 violations

- Fix plumbing issues

- Pest seen in kitchen

84