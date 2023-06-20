Judge sets date for Trump's classified documents trial

Judge Aileen Cannon has set Aug. 14 as the date for a preliminary trial to begin in the Department of Justice's case against former President Donald Trump.

The hearing is scheduled for a Fort Pierce, Florida, courtroom.

Cannon is requiring all pre-trial motions to be filed by July 24.

While defendants are entitled to a quick trial under the U.S. Constitution, they can motion to have it delayed to prepare a defense.

An August trial would take place well before the Republican presidential primaries begin early next year.

Trump is facing 37 criminal counts, which include allegations that he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com