Ivanka Trump to testify in fraud case probing the family business

Ivanka Trump is set to become the latest member of the Trump family to testify in the civil fraud trial in New York regarding the family business.

She is scheduled to take the stand in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday morning.

Unlike her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump is not a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.

Ivanka Trump's attorneys have argued that she shouldn't have to testify. They claimed prosecutors were just trying to harass the family by dragging her into court. But prosecutors said she was personally involved in some of the events in the case, and remains a key player in the Trump Organization.

Former President Donald Trump took the stand Monday, which led to some testy exchanges.

While on the stand, the former president described the trial as "crazy." At times the judge had to intervene, repeatedly telling him to answer the prosecutor's questions and not give lengthy speeches, noting that this was not a "political rally."

"I beseech you to control him," the judge told Donald Trump's attorneys. "If you can't, I will."

He spent about four hours on the stand defending his business dealings and wealth.

His two oldest sons, who are executives at the Trump Organization, testified last week that they were not involved in their father's annual statements of financial condition that allegedly show property prices were inflated.

The $250 million lawsuit, filed by the New York attorney general, alleges Trump and his two sons knowingly committing fraud by exaggerating the value of some of their assets in order to secure loans and get better insurance rates.

