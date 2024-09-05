Watch Now
Scripps News earns RTCA David Bloom Award for 'Ukraine's Stolen Orphans' reporting

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, soldiers targeted orphanages in Ukraine.
Scripps News
A Scripps News graphic for the 'Stolen Orphans' series.
The Radio & Television Correspondents' Association honored Scripps News with the David Bloom Award for coverage of Ukraine's stolen orphans.

The award, which honors the memory of the late NBC News journalist, is given to journalists who showcase excellence in enterprise reporting.

In the "Ukraine's Stolen Orphans" series, Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini followed the stories of children Russia had stolen from Ukraine.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, soldiers targeted orphanages in Ukraine. The younger orphans would be sent into hiding and saved. But the older boys were taken to Russian territory.

Click here to read about Denys, an orphan who was rescued from Russia.

