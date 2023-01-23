How to poach a perfect egg in the microwave

Poached eggs are a breakfast favorite. They’re soft and velvety with runny, gooey yolks. They are as lovely to look at as they are delicious to eat. But making them can be tricky. From getting the timing right to ensuring that they’re adequately cooked, poaching eggs can be challenging. However, you can make perfect poached eggs with a few simple steps and your microwave.

Before you get started, you’ll need to gather a few supplies. You’ll need a microwavable mug or small bowl, vinegar, water and a large egg.

Preparation for a Poached Egg in the Microwave

Once you have all the ingredients and supplies ready, it’s time to get started. First, pour a teaspoon of white vinegar into the mug. This will help set the egg.

“Vinegar is an inherently acidic material, so if we add a few drops of vinegar into that boiling water that is going to increase the rate of denaturing and it’s going to make that happen faster and help the poached egg hold its shape better,” Dr. Robert Keyzers, from Te WÄnanga MatÅ« School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, told the Victoria University of Wellington.

Then, add hot water. Make sure not to overfill, as you want enough room for the egg. Leaving about an inch of space at the top should be sufficient. Gently crack the egg into the container and stir it once with a spoon to help keep the yolk centered while cooking. Then, quickly poke a hole in the yolk with a toothpick to prevent it from exploding in the microwave.

Adobe

Microwave-Poached Egg Cooking Time

Place your bowl or cup in the microwave for 45 seconds on high power. After 45 seconds, remove the bowl from the microwave and check on your egg. It should look slightly opaque on top with a pale yellow center. If it doesn’t look done yet, put it back in for 15-second intervals until it reaches desired consistency.

Once it’s finished cooking, use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the poached egg from the container and enjoy.

