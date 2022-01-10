Windy and much cooler again

CORPUS CHRISTI —

Canadian high pressure will slowly ease into the area with winds gradually decreasing, dry air , and much cooler temperatures. Temperatures do warm up but not until the end of the week.

Tonight, will be cloudy windy and much cooler with a low of 48.

Monday mostly cloudy breezy and much cooler with a high only near 60.

Monday night expect only partial clearing still breezy and cold with a low of 42 but wind chill in the 30's.

Tuesday a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds and milder but still cool with a high of 62 and overall, a pretty day.

The next cold front and opportunity for rain will be late Saturday.