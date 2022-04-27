Windsor Park staple 'Ms. Mojica' retiring after 38 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary is celebrating its 45th anniversary of Athenafest on Friday.

First-grade teacher Ms. Marianne Mojica has been there with her bright smile and welcoming personality for 38 of them.

Dr. Carla Vela

“That doesn’t happen very often," she said. "I’ve been so blessed to be at the school that has awesome teachers; awesome students. It’s a joy to be here every day."

However this year's Athenafest, she said, will be her last as a Windsor Park teacher.

And while the buildings, and staff, and administration have changed, her dedication to teaching and expanding young minds has remained the same.

She’s taught multiple generations: Ashley Garza and Jennifer Loftin, both local dentists, were in Mojica's class in the 1990's.

Both of their daughters are in Mojica’s class today.

"She's kind," said first-graders Leila Garza and Olivia Loftin. "She's smart."

While Mojica's looking forward to retiring, she says leaving is bittersweet.

"For 38 years, you know — now you're not going to be Ms. Mojica anymore," she said. "My daughter says she’s now 'Ms. Mojica' because she also works in education."

Passing the torch down to her daughter who is an educator in Houston.

Here’s to you Ms. Mojica, to a happy and wonderful retirement