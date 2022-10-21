What locals hope former President Donald Trump addresses during Robstown visit

Former President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Robstown to host a speaking engagement Saturday.

The team was here for about a week setting up getting the venue set up and parking situated. They are expecting thousands of people to come and hear former President Donald Trump speak.

“What he stands for is against what I stand for," said Gerald Avila.

Local Gerald Avila said he wants former President Trump to focus on major issues like gun control, inflation, and education.

“And we need to invest in our teachers man, we’ve got. We have to invest in our future and where it starts should be in education," said Avila.

Michael Kreeger, a homeless veteran, said he is hoping Trump addresses the homeless situation.

“That’s something that I think needs to be addressed, is the homeless situation, especially for Veterans," said Kreeger.

The last time Trump came to visit the Coastal Bend was in August of 2017 after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

Sanne Rijkhoff, Assistant Professor of political science TAMUCC, said Trump has chosen South Texas for many reasons. It’s a convenient location, its close to an airport, there are a lot of people, and its also a town that has a stronger republican base than the towns in the district that are competitive

“The Republican party has placed a lot of money in the elections of 2022 in South Texas," said Rijkhoff.

Luke Ball is a representative for Save America Rally, he told us Trump will be highlighting a lot on border policy.

“Robstown, Texas is an area that’s very close to the border and we want to make sure that we highlight that Americans want law and order in their streets, they want security for their families, so I think that’s an area we will be highlighting," said Ball.

Tickets are not required for entry, but they ask that you sign up so they can get info to you about the event.

The parking lot opens at 8:00 a.m., they encourage people to get there as early as possible.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m., but before the program inside, there will be a “pre-program” outside for people waiting in line.

4:00 p.m. special guest speakers begin, including Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Michael Cloud. Trump speaks at 7:00 p.m.

Certain things are not allowed in the arena, which includes noise makers, large cameras, or large umbrellas.

