Voestalpine asks for an amendment to air permit

PORTLAND, Texas — San Patricio County residents will have an opportunity to be heard Tuesday night regarding an issue that has impacted them for the last four years.

Voestalpine, an iron briquette plant just outside Portland, has asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to amend its air permit.

As we've reported, residents in Portland have spoken out against the company since it opened in 2017.

First noise, then fine black dust that covered cars, homes, and other belongings.

Voestalpine was cited twice by the TCEQ and agreed to enforcement actions in what the enforcement agency described as "nuisance violations."

It has one other pending enforcement action, but the TCEQ and Voestalpine have not yet reached a settlement, according to a TCEQ spokesperson.

Tuesday's virtual meeting will be at 7 p.m. and will give any interested party an opportunity to ask questions, or make a statement.

Voestalpine says it will emit several air contaminants including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrogen sulfide.

To attend tonight's virtual meeting, join the webinar at least 15 minutes early and enter the webinar ID 200-582-883. Participants can use computer audio or their phone to participate.