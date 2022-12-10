Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act Town Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend and Veterans Benefits Administration will host a PACT Act Townhall.

It's part of the "PACT Act Week of Action" - where more than 90 VA facilities around the country will hold in-person town halls to provide information on what this historic law could mean for Veterans and their family members.

In August, President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. The PACT Act provides additional care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Advocates for the bill said it expands access to Veterans Affairs health care services for veterans exposed during their military service.

The law also eases the burden of proof for veterans proving toxic burn pits made them ill. Advocates say the bill makes it easier for veterans to access care and compensation.

It also allows families of veterans who died from conditions tied to toxic burn pits to be eligible for compensation.

Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administrations, Texas Veterans Commission, and Valley Coastal Bend Eligibility and Enrollment staff will be present to answer questions about the PACT Act and benefits.

The town hall is being held on Dec.12 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Del Mar College Harvin Center Retama Room on the 2nd floor, located at 101 Baldwin Blvd. in Corpus Christi, Texas.