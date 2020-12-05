'Tree of Angels' remembers victims of crimes during holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This time of year can be tough for families who have lost loved ones, including those who have died from violent crimes.

On Friday, families remembered their loved ones who were taken too soon with a simple holiday ornament, visiting the Nueces County Courthouse throughout the day to hang them on the 'Tree of Angels.'

The event has been put on for 23 years by the Coastal Bend Victim Rights Coalition, and the Nueces County District Attorney's office, but this year's was quite different from the rest.

Typically, organizers hold a ceremony for families to gather and remember their loved ones. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers decided to film families placing their ornaments on the tree. The video will be edited and posted online for the public.

Organizers told KRIS 6 News that even though this year's event may be unconventional, the message behind it remains the same.

"It helps with the grieving process, making sure these victims families know that these loves ones aren't lost or forgotten and that their memory is honored," said Sharra Rodriguez, supervisor of the Nueces County Victim Services.

The 'Tree of Angels' will remain on display until the end of December.

Organizers plan to post the full video on Thursday on YouTube and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Facebook page.