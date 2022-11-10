The Vietnam War memorial traveling wall visits Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Vietnam War Memorial traveling wall will be put up in Kingsville.

“If you’ve never seen the wall, you need to come to Kingsville to see the replica of it, it is truly a moving experience," said Mark McLaughlin, City Manager of Kingsville.

This is the first time ever the Vietnam War wall will be in Kingsville, where folks can gather to honor all those who have served in the United States Military.

We spoke with Jerry Martinez, a Marine Corps veteran who helped make it all happen.

“There are so many veterans in the surrounding area. And that’s saying they honor them for their sacrifice and their service," said Jerry Martinez, Commissioner Precinct #3 Kleberg County.

Martinez said he is proud to be able to share this special moment with the Coastal Bend. He said with planning and teamwork from the community, they were able to make this day happen with city officials to share in the excitement.

McLaughlin said it took around 3 months of planning to make it happen, and the hardest part of it all was figuring out the logistics to escort the Vietnam War wall from Robstown.

He said all of this was worth it to showcase the history the veterans served during the Vietnam War.

“And I think our country is realizing the sacrifices that those soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, coast guards took to keep our country safe," said McLaughlin.

Martinez, a veteran himself who served in the Marine Corps, said this moment is about honoring the 58,000 names engraved on it.

“The wall is 400 feet long, and we have 19 other walls honoring the other wars," said Martinez.

"We remember our brothers that got killed in action, and you see their names on the wall, and if tears don’t roll down your cheeks, I guess you’re not really alive," said Arturo Pecos, whose a veteran.

McLaughlin said to have the Vietnam War Memorial wall in the city over Veteran’s Day weekend is even more special to the community.

“To have it over Veteran’s Day weekend, I think, is really just a wonderful tribute to a very pro-military that we are here in Kingsville and Kleberg county," said McLaughlin.

"It's good that people are not forgetting our brothers," said veteran Abel Saenz.

The Vietnam Memorial traveling wall will be in Kingsville from November 10 through November 13 at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion. It will be open from sun-up to sundown, and it's free to attend.

For more information on the Vietnam War Memorial traveling wall, visit the city of Kingsville's webpage.