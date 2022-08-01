Senate to vote on expanding medical relief to burn pits victims again

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said on August 1, Democrats will again bring forward a bill to expand medical coverage for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

The bill, known as the Pact Act stalled July 28, 2022, after 25 Republican Senators, including Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who both supported the bill previously, reversed their stance. The bill has already passed in the house, and a previous version passed in the senate last month, before a few changes were made.

Proponents of the measure, including Burn Pits 360 founders Leroy and Rosie Torres of Robstown and comedian Jon Stewart, said they were surprised the current version didn't sail through again. Stewart and Cruz both posting videos on Twitter this week about the bill.

Cruz said in his video the act, "gives a $400 billion blank check, separate from vets care, for unrelated pork that will supercharge inflation."

"As veterans sit in Washington, D.C., in the sweltering heat demanding that they pass this legislation that they've been fighting for for 15 years, look, anybody can say anything. You know, we could say Elvis Presley is still alive, but at some point, we all have to live in reality. And what he is saying is just factually incorrect. The bill that Ted Cruz voted yes on had the exact same funding provisions as the bill he voted no on. It's the exact same bill," Stewart told NBC's Meet The Press Sunday.

The legislation would expanded health care access to more than 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxins while serving in the military after September 11, 2001.

I see it as strictly repulsive, partisan politics that is hurting the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. And just, totally, it's disgusting," said Le Roy Torres.

"If they understood just one day in our shoes, they wouldn't be playing with the lives of our nation's defenders," said Rosie Torres.

If the senate passes the legislation, President Biden has promised to sign the "Pact Act" into law.