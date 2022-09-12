The only anime store in Corpus Christi opens up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention anime fans. You'll want to check out a new store in Corpus Christi.

Strawberry Moon Anime on 4256 S. Alameda Street is the only anime store in town owned by Carly Cunningham, who said she orders all of her products from Japan.

Cunningham told us she's excited to have items for all ages.

"I wanted kids to be able to come in here and have fun and like enjoy their favorite series too, and I didn't want it to be like "gate keepy" or only strictly for adults, and I wanted to make sure everyone would have a really great time," said Cunningham.

You can visit Strawberry Moon Anime on their Facebook or Instagram page.

