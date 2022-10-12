Texans struggling to pay rent resulting in homelessness

Officials said there's an increase in the number of Texans struggling to pay rent and stay in their homes.

A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, found more than 522,000 Texas renters said they were behind on rent payments this summer. Of those, three out of five feared they would be evicted within two months.

According to The Texas Tribune, federal rental assistance expanded unemployment benefits and a federal moratorium on evictions gave Texans a safety net when they were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that rental assistance and other resources are gone. Combined with soaring rent prices, inflation, and rising electricity costs, more people are becoming homeless.

We interviewed one woman who she's turned to a local shelter for help. She wanted to remain anonymous. she said it has been harder than ever to make ends meet.

"Everything is just you know, it's not here, it's not available, I don't know where it went. Even here at this shelter, there is nowhere to go or stay, we have to stay under a tree," said the woman.

Tony Reyes, the founder of Mission 911, said the shelter has seen an increase in people seeking help.

"And some of them still have a job, they just cannot juggle their money. So, we try to be there for them," said Reyes.

Reyes said if you need assistance, they are very limited on funds and can try to help out with utilities as much as they can. They are asking for the public's help right now. If you would like to donate, visit here.

