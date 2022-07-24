CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The suspect in a 10 year old hit and run accident has been arranged on charges.

Michael Atkinson is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

He's accused of being the driver that hit and killed 24 year old Kimberly Encina on February 11, 2012.

Encina was walking along McArdle Road near Ennis Joslin when she was struck.

Investigators had no leads in the case until earlier this month when a tipster came forward with information that led them to Atkinson.

He was served a warrant inside the Nueces County Jail where he was already being held on several other charges.

Atkinson is being held on $250,000 bond.