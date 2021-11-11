State to consider death penalty for man who shot Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Alfredo DeLeon, the man who allegedly shot Kingsville police Officer Sherman Benys, made his first appearance in court Wednesday at the Kleberg County Courthouse.

It was a short appearance that lasted about two minutes or less. When he was on his way top the inside of the courthouse and asked why he fired at police he simply said, “They fired at me first.”

He was also asked what he would say to Benys’ family and he said “Sorry, I didn’t mean to do it.”

Today Judge Pulcher set a date for a month from now for the state to consider whether they will seek the death penalty.

Deleon couldn’t afford to pay for an attorney, so Judge Pulcher appointed to represent Deleon who is facing capitol murder charges. The family of Officer Sherman Benys was seated front row during the hearing.

Benys passed away on Thursday after DeLeon allegedly shot him in the line of duty on November 1. His funeral services were held in Kingsville yesterday at St. Getrude’s.

Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres said they're assisting Texas Rangers with the investigation. He said the department has gotten support from law enforcement officers all the way from New York.

Deleon’s family declined to comment on the case.