CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Robstown man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a woman early Saturday Morning.

Torivio Leal was arraigned on manslaughter charges Sunday morning in front of Judge Melissa Madrigal.

He's accused of shooting and killing a woman in Robstown early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 900 Block of Mynier Street around 2:30am Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Leal says the shooting was accidental.