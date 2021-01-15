Retiring Corpus Christi Police Officer gets a surprise during his last call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an emotional sendoff for one of Corpus Christi's finest.

Senior Officer Tracy Roberts retired Friday after serving thirty-six years with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

His last call was done by his son and grandchildren who live out of state, which surprised Officer Roberts.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Senior Officer Roberts was hired in August of 1984.

After completing the Police Academy and Field Training phase, he started his career in the patrol division.

Senior Officer Roberts has served as an Investigator with the Gang Unit, as an officer in the Traffic Division, as an Investigator with the Traffic

Fatality Follow-up and Hit and Run Division, and ended his career serving as an Investigator with the Recruiting and Backgrounds Division.

Officer Tracy has been awarded a Life-Saving Award and Top Gun in his Police Academy.