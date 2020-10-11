Public health alert for HEB "Meal Simple" bowls

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry bowl products, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically glass.

The press release said a recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

These items were produced by Taylor Farms in Dallas, Texas on Oct 5 and Oct 6, 2020.

The products consumers should check for are:

· 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN” best by 10/15/2020; or best by 10/16/2020.

· 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH WITH CHICKEN & PESTO” best by 10/13/20; or best by 10/14/2020.

· 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND PEPPERONI” best by 10/15/2020; or best by 10/16/2020.

· 11-oz. plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND MEATBALLS” best by 10/13/2020; or best by 10/14/2020.

The release said the products were shipped to retail locations in San Antonio and Houston, Texas and the problem was discovered when a Taylor Farms employee discovered pieces of glass

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

