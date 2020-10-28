Pet of the Week: Stoney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week, and this Pet of the Week is a companion unlike any other.

His name is Stoney, and he's a cat!

CCACS said he is about 2 years old, and is one of the most chill, relaxed felines you'll ever meet.

Stoney is neutered and just needs his age-appropriate vaccinations before he can be taken home to a warm, loving home!

If you would like to see if you're a fit for Stoney, check out PetHarbor.com, or call the facility.

CCACS is located at 2626 Holly Rd., and those interested in adopting must make an appointment. Visit the website to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.