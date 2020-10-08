Pet of the Week: Indie

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic!

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week!

This little bundle of joy is named Indie! She's about 1 years old, and is a German Shepherd mix.

Indie is vocal, but full of love and wants you to know she's around! As a German Shepherd mix, she has less hair and is quite smaller than what you'd typically see. But she still has the same amount of energy.

Indie needs to be fixed, but will be ready for a loving home who can keep up with her fun personality.

If you have another pet and want to know if Indie would have a good relationship with them, you can always bring your pets from home to CCACS.

CCACS is located at 2626 Holly Road, and currently has appointments for setting up adoptions. You can check out its website to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.