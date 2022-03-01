Parks & Rec taking reservations for Labonte Park Easter holiday camping

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — The City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting online reservations for Easter holiday camping at Labonte Park.

Labonte Park is a popular location for families to spend the Easter holiday weekend. The Nueces River runs along the park, which makes it ideal for outdoor camping. Visitors can fish along the river, cycle along the park, and enjoy lawn games.

Park Campsite Layout:

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department developed a park layout that increased the size of some of the overnight campsites and allows for six feet of social distancing between campsites for a buffer zone.

Campsites 1-15 are 50 feet wide and allow for one RV per campsite and are recommended for groups of up to 15 people.

Campsites 16-53 are 50 feet wide and are recommended for groups of up to 20 people.

Reservations:

The online reservation period will run from Tuesday, March 1, at noon until noon on Thursday, April 14. The camping fee of $28 will be required for up to three nights of camping at the park. RV campsites are $55 for up to three nights of camping.

Reservations are for the weekend of Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17.

New this year, each site reservation will receive two parking passes as part of their camping fee.

Additional parking passes will be available for purchase online only at the time of reservation for $6 each (limit of two extra passes per campsite reservation).

These fees help to offset the cost of trash pick-up and site clean-up needed during the holiday camping period.

Campsites are reserved and paid for in advance at the City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department.

One campsite package is allowed per customer request and payment must be made within 24 hours of reservation approval. No campsites or parking passes will be available for purchase at the park.

The park is located at 14333 IH-37 Access Road.

When visitors enter Labonte Park, they will notice the beautification project that began last year by planting 100 trees in the park. So, the C.C. Parks & Recreation Department asks that visitors to please help them take care of the trees and landscape for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about this event, contact the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-PLAY (7529) or visit

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.