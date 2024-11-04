Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiBay Area

Actions

Panjo's Pizza celebrates 60 years of serving the Coastal Bend

Restaurant celebrates with car show and pizza by the slice
Panjoss.png
KRIS 6 News
Panjoss.png
Posted
and last updated

Since September of 1964, Panjo's Pizza has been feeding neighbors in Corpus Christi. This Sunday, the restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary with a car show and pizza by the slice.

Located in the shopping center at the corner of McArdle and Airline, this family-run joint offers thin-crust and deep-dish pies. They are also known for having live music nights. This is a popular spot among neighbors, and the restaurant hopes to continue serving them for years to come.

"We're just going to keep doing the same thing," General Manager Katlyn Garrett said. "Keep the pizzas going and keep the same recipe. Hopefully keep the car show going as long as people are interested and we're just gonna keep rocking this as much as we can, as long as we can."

Panjo's Pizza was featured on Kitchen Cops back in April. The restaurant received a perfect score.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters