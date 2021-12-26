North Padre Island residents urged to boil water before use.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi has issued a boil notice for North Padre Island residents due to a water main break at Packery Channel Park Road near the Texas Sealife center.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Corpus Christi's public water system to notify all customers located in North Padre Island to boil all water before consumption. That includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, drinking or cooking.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes to ensure all possible contaminants are destroyed.

The City of Corpus Christi will notify residents of North Padre Island when it is safe to use the water without boiling it.