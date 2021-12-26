Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

North Padre Island residents urged to boil water before use.

Boil water notice issued for North Padre Island
items.[0].image.alt
FILE PHOTO
City of Corpus Christi logo
City of Corpus Christi logo
Posted at 9:40 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 22:40:42-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi has issued a boil notice for North Padre Island residents due to a water main break at Packery Channel Park Road near the Texas Sealife center.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Corpus Christi's public water system to notify all customers located in North Padre Island to boil all water before consumption. That includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, drinking or cooking.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes to ensure all possible contaminants are destroyed.

The City of Corpus Christi will notify residents of North Padre Island when it is safe to use the water without boiling it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here