New data showing numbers of unruly behavior from passengers aboard planes increasing

The FAA released data showing the number of unruly, disruptive or violent passengers aboard planes. The FAA said nearly 72% of incidents were mask-related and often involved alcohol.

Cell phone videos taken by other passengers show onboard fights, flight attendants being assaulted, other passengers being punched, offenders often duct taped to their seats, and law enforcement escorting passengers off planes causing flights to be diverted.

According to federal regulations, it's illegal to "assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crew member in the performance of the crew member's duties aboard an aircraft being operated.

John Hyland, the Chief of Public Safety for Corpus Christi International Airport, says there hasn't been any incidents of unruly passengers in Corpus Christi. He said some of these incidents happen because there's a misunderstanding, passengers are running late or when someone is frustrated.

“And if it escalates, it can even result in civil penalties and fines and also federal charges depending where in the airport or on the aircraft or if the aircraft is in the air," said Hyland.

According to CBS, this year's numbers have dropped from 2021, but it's 10 times higher than in decades past.

So far in 2022, the federal aviation administration has received 1,944 reports.

Traveler Vicky Dunlap said she's seen videos of unruly passengers and even witness a situation on her flight to Houston.

“The people didn’t want to comply at times and really made it difficult for them at times, and it was sad to watch," said Dunlap.

Dunlap said she rather wait at the airport for an hour or two at her gate versus rushing and possibly missing her flight. She recommends folks to plan to leave early, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said he'd like to see a federal no-fly list for violent airplane passengers.

