KINGSVILLE, Texas — Some great news for one of our Pets of the Week.

Milly, the one-year-old German Shepherd mix, has been adopted.

The 30 pound sweet girl has a lot of energy, loves to play, and is very people-friendly and had been at the Kingsville Animal Cand thanks to one local family, Milly now has a furever home.

Milly came in as a stray and had been at the Kingsville Animal Control and Care Center for close to a month.

“I'm sure she was picked up as a stray, yes,” Bockholt told us. “Somewhere within the Kingsville community. So she thinks she's going to be adopted, apparently, she's taking well, to me."

Congratulations, Milly. We hope you find happiness with your new family and hope your adoption serves as an example for others who want to be responsible dog and cat owners.

