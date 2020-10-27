Menu

Local law enforcement visiting area schools for Red Ribbon Week

Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 27, 2020
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several law enforcement paid a visit to Garcia Elementary school on Tuesday.

Students there were treated to a parade. It was all part of CCISD's Red Ribbon Week.

Every year the district holds different events to promote students being drug free. It's also a chance for students to learn more about different law enforcement.

"Without our law enforcement officers, without our medical people, without out firefighters who are saving lives every day, we would be lost," said school principal Danny Noyola. "So, we just want to say a big thank you to all of them."

The parade will be visiting several schools this week.

The campaign started in 1985 after the murder of a DEA agent Enrique Camarena.

In honor of Camarena, communities across the country used the red ribbons as a symbol to their commitment to raise awareness for the negative impacts of drugs.

If you'd like to know when it will visit your child's school, check out the list below.

