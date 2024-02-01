KRIS 6 sunrise anchor joins YMCA board of directors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Wednesday afternoon, KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor Taylor Alanis was sworn into YMCA of the Coastal Bend's Board of Directors.

As KRIS 6 reported in December 2022, the non-profit was on the verge of closing.

The Y struggled to stay afloat after a fire in February 2020 and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Through generous donations and fundraisers, the board took major steps to improve the organization and its relationship with the community.

The Y makes most of its money through those donations and memberships.

They offer gym facilities, after-school care, day camps, events and programs for kids to seniors.

Alanis addressed the board on Wednesday to thank them for inducting her.

She said it was a full circle moment because she, herself, is a product of the YMCA in San Antonio.

Alanis said the organization gave parents a cheap and reliable option of afterschool care, day and summer camps and it was the place she learned to swim.

She hopes that others can see her giving back to an organization that helped shape her and, in turn, grow up and give back themselves.

The owner of Smoothie Kings in Corpus Christi and Kingsville, Joe Perez, was also sworn into the YMCA board.

Perez said he gave up being a federal emergency management coordinator and firefighter to move back home to Corpus Christi and give back to his community.

He said diabetes is an epidemic in the area and his goal is to help people live a happy and healthy life.

YMCA of the Coastal Bend was established in 1939 and the indoor pool still in operation is the original from 85 years ago.

For more information on The Y, events or how to become a member, visit their website.

