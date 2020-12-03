Menu

Holly Jolly Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 03, 2020
BEEVILLE, Texas — A Christmas tradition in Beeville has been canceled this year due to the Coronavirus.

According to the Bee County Chamber of Commerce, organizers have canceled the 'Holly Jolly Christmas Parade'.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 12. However, organizers said they decided to cancel to in order to protect the community's safety.

The parade will return in 2021, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

