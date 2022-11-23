Holiday shoppers plan to return to in-store shopping this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday deals are here, and Black Friday is approaching, but online shopping appears to have stalled and shoppers are returning to stores.

Sarona Winfrey with La Palmera Mall said folks are hoping for a normal holiday season this year now that Covid restrictions aren’t as strict. She also told us they’ve already seen a 15% increase in shoppers shopping at the mall.

According to the National Retail Federation, just over 166 million people plan to shop from thanksgiving day through Cyber Monday this year.

It also reports some of the top reasons people plan to shop are because the deals are too good to pass up, tradition, or because it gives them something to do over the holiday.

Chrastina Ortiz said she will begin her holiday shopping in person.

“You always find deals hidden within a store than you would find online," said Ortiz.

Winfrey said the mall is prepared for a busy holiday shopping season with an increase in security and housekeeping. She also said stores are preparing employees.

“They are in the process of hiring seasonal workers because this is obviously a busy time for them also," said Winfrey.

And the supply chain issues we’ve been experiencing. “Those seem to be subsiding a little bit. So, we are seeing product in the stores and that kind of thing," said Winfrey.

With retail stores preparing to open for Black Friday, folks are making their list and checking it twice.

“And I’ve always been able to find good toys and good stuff on deals by just walking in and looking around," said Chrastina.

“Things are open back up, and I think people are eager to touch, and see, and feel, and try on, and that sort of thing and have that whole shopping experience," said Winfrey.

The mall doors open at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and department stores like JC Penney will open at 5:00 a.m., and Macy's will open at 6:00 a.m.

For a full list of stores and their Black Friday hours, you can click here.

