Health experts warn over new dominant COVID-19 variants, BA.4 and BA.5

Health experts are sounding the alarm over the now dominant COVID -19 variants in the United States, called BA.4 and BA.5.

Dr. James Mobley the Health Authority for San Patricio county said he expects BA.4 and BA.5 cases to continue to rise over the next few weeks. The New York Times reports people infected with BA.4 and BA.5 may develop a cough, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue. But are less likely to lose their senses of taste and smell.

"It is more contagious but people don't get as sick. Basically the most important thing is to get the immunizations. After that, if they are going to be in a high risk area a mask is a good idea," said Dr. Mobley.

The CDC reports BA.4 and BA.5 are now responsible for more than 80% of all new COVID cases in the country.

Dr. Mobley advises people to stay up to date on getting vaccinated. And officials are urging everyone get tested before gathering indoors or visiting high risk people this summer.