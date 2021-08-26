HARVEY: Austwell weather observer, wife remember destruction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They were the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service.

"It’s amazing, the destruction. Mother Nature is pretty powerful."

Dwight Mutschler, his wife Bonnie, their dog Copper have been residents of Austwell for a long time. They know this area and the local weather pretty well.

When I asked him if he took his observation today, he excitedly said "oh yes, always. Seven o’clock." He reports a high temperature of

ninety and a low he considered remarkable, finally a morning temperature in the 70s.

In fact, Dwight is a volunteer weather observer for the National Weather Service Corpus Christi Office. When talking about his rain gauge during Hurricane Harvey, he says "there were 18.60 inches of rain in there." His observations during Harvey helped the weather service complete their damage survey in Refugio County.

When remembering the storm, Dwight says "we were probably 4 feet apart or something, you’d have to be yelling to be able to hear each other, that’s how loud it became." His wife Bonnie remembers "a house had just disintegrated. Pieces of it had landed in this yard and out on the road." It was a harrowing experience, but they’re glad they stayed. Dwight still takes his weather observation every morning.

"Our daughters were not happy that we stayed. And we love it here and that’s why we stayed basically. We wanted to protect what we had, and we did not want to be away and not be able to get back. That was a major decision right there why we stayed," Dwight says. Bonnie adds that "encountering some of the emergency people who were coming into town, we were at least able to tell them where people were and who needed to be checked on.” They both feel grateful for the Department of Public Safety. Dwight emphasizes that "DPS went above and beyond what they needed to do."

And whether it was the volunteers from Arizona who had never seen an alligator, or the barbecue made of everyone’s thawing freezer goods, it became one big community of neighbors helping neighbors. But as far as staying again, Bonnie says one thing is sure. "Even if we don’t stay again, there will be other people who stay again.”

Dwight says it comes with the territory. "We have to be aware that hurricanes do come. And they are going to come again. It’s just a matter of preparation. It’s just that simple.”

If you'd like to learn more about becoming a volunteer weather observer, click here.