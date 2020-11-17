For the second time this week, the CCISD website is down

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The start of the third six weeks was yesterday and already the Corpus Christi Independent School District is having issues with their website.

Communications Director, Leanne Libby said this has to do with their vendor, Manage.com.

"And they are experiencing, apparently issues system wide," she said.

Libby said as of right now there is no timeline of when the website will be back up and running.

When KRIS 6 spoke with Leanne Libby Tuesday morning she said that students can still access Canvas through my.ccisd.us and will notify the public when the website is back up and running.