Corpus Christi ISD offering summer career advising to post-grads

CORPUS CHRISTI — For the first time, the Corpus Christi Independent School District is offering advising services to current and post grads during the summer.

“Learning a trade and getting what you need done for that or military or pursuing college for a specific career,” Rebecca Harris, a post-secondary success advisor at Miller High School, said.

Harris uses her position to help students find their career paths by providing resources, financial aid, applications and more.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Once you get to bond with a student and you also get to have conversations with the family, it makes you feel like almost like they’re your kids.”

Harris said there’s less stress on younger generations to pursue certain avenues.

“I think students are becoming a little bit more independent in figuring out what their interests are and executing that,” Harris said.

Whether military, community college, university, trade school or diving into the job market, Harris said they can help current and former students get there.

“They have resources and options available to them,” Harris said.

She encourages students to take advantage.

“It’s something that’s good for the community, good for their development and their character,” Harris said.

Harris said they’re there to keep young adults on a guided track to success.

“We are hoping to prevent the summer melt since students are no longer in a consistent routine we tend to fall off the wagon,” Harris said.

Each CCISD high school campus has their own advisor but all will be working out of Carroll High School during summer school hours Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and they are on call Monday-Thursday 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday’s from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call (361) 878-5140.