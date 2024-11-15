Coffee for a cause: How your favorite spots are advocating for children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special partnership is helping children right here in your neighborhood.

On Thursday, Agape Ranch and Majesty Outdoors announced the kickoff of its "Sleeves of Support" Campaign. Participating coffee shops will have cup sleeves with a QR code that takes you to information on how to help children in need, like fostering or adopting.

The coffee sleeve sponsor for this initiative is Nueces Electric Cooperative.

"It's just a way to bring awareness in our community for the needs of supporting and loving vulnerable children and youth in our community," Shannon Murphy, community relations coordinator for Agape Ranch said.

The following coffee shops are involved in this month's campaign:



Stingers Coffee (Airline and Staples locations)

Coffee Waves (5 store front locations)

Cafe Calypso

Driftwood Coffee

Nueces Cafe

Personally Brewed Coffee

Love Birds Cafe

Bien Merite

Creatures Coffee & Tea Co.

Bloom City Coffee (both locations)

Bell Aroma Cafe

The Grind Coffee Corpus Christi

November is also National Adoption Month. If you're interested in volunteering, or changing a child's life, you can learn more from Agape Ranch or Majesty Outdoors.