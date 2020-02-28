Coastal Bend Showcase returns to Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Bring the entire family to Aransas Pass this weekend to see the best the Coastal Bend has to offer!

The fourth annual Coastal Bend Showcase and Wellness Fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave.

The free event will include flu shots, food samples, entertainment, a blood drive and door prizes. L&F Distributing will be sampling their latest beers, local merchants will be selling their products inside and at the outdoor Farmer’s Market, and the CC Ice Rays will have players on hand to meet everyone who comes by.

This year, the Hallmark Channel’s Adoption Ever After is partnering with the Aransas Pass Animal Shelter to cover fees for the first 25 pets who are adopted.

To learn more, call (361) 226-3537 or visit www.coastalbendshowcase.com.

