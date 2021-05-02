Coastal Bend events canceled

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the Coastal Bend, several events kicking off the start of May have been canceled due to the severe weather we are experiencing.

Today's scheduled Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront has been canceled. Due to the rain and wind, the event will not be taking place. It will resume next Saturday, May 8, with a free 5K and 10K, fitness classes and disc golf exhibition.

The Portland Farmer's Market, as well as the city's Play it Safe events scheduled for today have also been canceled. The city says it will miss people visiting the area, but safety is the top priority.

And the Rockport Fulton Market Days planned for today is also canceled because of the weather. Their Pirate Fest, however, is still set to go on in a couple of weeks. They look forward to seeing you again for that event on May 14 through May 16 in Rockport.