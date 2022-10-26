Clorox recalls bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria

Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

The Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners produced at a plant in Forest Park, Georgia, may contain the natural bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections in those with compromised immune systems, the commission said in a statement.

The commission said that while the bacterium is unlikely to affect people with healthy immune systems, those with compromised systems should beware. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.

The affected Pine-Sol products were made between January 2021 and September 2022.

If someone has a recalled Pine-Sol bottle, the agency says to throw it away and contact Pine-Sol for a refund.

Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and pinesol.com by clicking on "Recall information."