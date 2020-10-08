City officials looking to "Revive the Drive"

Ocean Drive will soon be getting a makeover.

In the next few weeks, city crews will be laying over new asphalt along the 14-mile road starting from I-37 to Ennis Joslin Rd.

It's part of the "Revive the Drive" rehabilitation project.

When work begins, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Ocean Dr. will be shifted to two lanes.

The city said it understands this may cause a bit of a headache for drivers, but will do its best to manage the flow of traffic.

City officials said the area hasn't been worked on in 46 years, and they felt it was time to do something about it.

"This roadway is what represents Corpus Christi," said Public Works Director Richard Martinez. "When you come here, whether you're a tourist or a resident, or you're just coming through and enjoying the parks every day, you're driving this roadway."

Residents who live in the area told KRIS 6 they are excited for the improvements.

"I think this will really revitalize the drive and bring people back down to the ocean front, enjoy these beautiful parks and the scenery," said Clint Brown. "Just do a little afternoon cruising."

The city is also looking to update the area's lighting and signage.

Work will begin in the next few weeks and is expected to take 10 to 12 months to complete.