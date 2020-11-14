CCISD's superintendent on going back to remote learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Corpus Christi ISD closed down TG Allen Elementary school. Students are expected to return on Monday.

KRIS 6 Anchor Paulo Salazar spoke with CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez on how the district is managing these cases.

"Well you know as we said before every day is a new day and every week is a new week," said Hernandez.

"While we are happy with the way things are going and making adjustments where we need to. This we we did need to make an adjustment where we had to close one of our schools because we wanted to be very precautionary and to ensure things didn't get out of hand."

Hernandez believes the rise in cases within the district come after Halloween and parties throughout the holiday weekend.

He said students have been learning remotely and plan to return on Monday.

"We may see cases here and there in our schools but a lot of these cases are virtual learners, they're not in the schools but we report those as cases as well," Hernandez said.

Salazar asked Hernandez, "some rumors have been floating around on Facebook, about possible further closures of schools, that students will not be returning back to the classroom after Thanksgiving. What is your comment on those rumors Dr. Hernandez?"

"At this point that is exactly what they are they are, just rumors," Hernandez said.

"When we were building our calendar moving to a year round calendar, that was a prediction. We felt those numbers might go up during the Thanksgiving time period, so that might be stuck in people heads right now but that is not the plan."

Hernandez said during the week of Thanksgiving, the district plans to do deep cleaning and get the schools ready for when students return after the holiday break.

"We want to remind our kids that our policies still stand as they are outside of school as they will be around more people during the Thanksgiving Break. If the numbers were to spike like they are in other parts of the state, then it could be possible that would happen, but they're not there right now," Hernandez said.