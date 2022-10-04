CCISD host state of the district address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Education Foundation is hosting its annual state of the district luncheon for CCISD today.

We're told proceeds from the event benefit the foundation…which serves and supports CCISD students and educators through contributions and volunteer service.

Gina Prince Braynt chair for CCEF said this is one of the districts biggest fundraising event and they are expecting 840 people to attend. Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez will be giving the keynote address on how the district is doing.

Bryant said proceeds from this event provide students with innovative programming in the classrooms, including real world, hands-on and unique educational experiences.

"You have to have integrative teaching to get the students interested learning so we are also excited to be making our making the delivery of those grants early December,” said Bryant.

The event is at the American Bank Center and it starts today at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m.