An inspiration on and off the mic: Leading Ladies of Corpus Christi podcaster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brittany Mouttet is on episode 187 of the Leading Ladies of Corpus Christi podcast.

“Really it came from just an admiration of how incredible women are,” Mouttet said.

She said it was an idea that started when she was pregnant with her son, Saint, in 2017.

“I was really amazed with what my body was capable of, what women’s bodies were capable of,” Mouttet said. “If they decide they want to do that with their lives. And I was reflecting on the women in my life that I admired.”

Since then, she’s introduced the world to the many entrepreneurs, creatives, athletes, and philanthropists that call the Coastal Bend home.

Growing up in Corpus Christi, Mouttet added that people often can’t wait to leave because they feel there are not a lot of opportunities or resources available. And part of the goal in her podcast is to show all of what is happening here in the Coastal Bend especially since it’s female-led.

When she’s not behind the mic, Mouttet spends her time in a hard hat. She is a senior project manager for Corpus Christi Water at the water treatment plant.

Mouttet, is herself, a leading lady and a woman in science, technology, engineering, and math or S.T.E.M.

“One of the first things people always ask is do you drink it (tap water)? Yes, I drink tap water. That’s what I prefer.”

She said it’s a field that is predominantly men.

“I have a project manager who is a man,” Mouttet said. “(He’s) very experienced, knows a lot”

She said being on sight construction, would sometimes give people pause.

“Oftentimes when he and I show up on a job, people will go to him asking questions expecting directions and that kind of thing,” Mouttet said. “And he’ll be like ‘So what do you think?’ and I’ll be like ‘Well’. You know, it’s funny the assumptions that are made.”

Mouttet said she never held it against anybody.

“But yes, in 2023, that is still a thing,” she said.

And if you’re wondering if it’s just women she has as guests.

She brings male creators on and talks about their endeavors too because they’ve been big supporters

“I actually have a fairly even split between male and female listeners,” she added.

She’s a mom. “We love it so much but being a mom really is a full-time job,” Mouttet said.

Wife, project manager, and podcast host are just some of her titles.

“It really helps that I have a supportive partner,” Mouttet credited her husband Dale.

During her interview with KRIS 6 news, she maintained a humble disposition and chose to focus on the accomplishments of others.

“For me to get my guest to reflect about how far they’ve come and remember how much support they have in their lives,” Mouttet said.

When asked if she was worried she would be limited in terms of content in the future, Mouttet said no.

“There’s no shortage of incredible women in the community so this podcast could really go on indefinitely,” she said. “It’s been a really, really great experience.”

She said she hopes to inspire people to continue opening up and keeping the local businesses alive in the sparkling city by the sea.

“One of my favorite things to hear is when someone says ‘I didn’t realize that is happening in Corpus or this person provided this service in Corpus,” she said.

Leading Ladies of Corpus Christi can be found on most streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

