6 CCISD kitchen staffs earn last perfect scores of '23-'24 school year

Brundret Middle School

100 S. Station St.

Port Aransas ISD

100 Station St.

Calk-Wilson Elementary

3925 Ft. Worth St.

Solomon M. Coles High School

924 Winnebago St.

Oak Park Special Emphasis School

3801 Leopard St.

"We're the kitchen crew at Oak Park Elementary. And we just earned the last Kitchen Cops Perfect score of the school year. Yeah !" - Elizabeth Ibarra, Shamika Donovan, Rosalia Sobrevilla and cafeteria manager Anna Garcia

They've earned their 6th perfect score sticker from the Kitchen Cops. Congratulations ladies and thanks for keeping it clean and safe for the 420 kids you feed every day.

Also earning 100's from City-COunty Health Inspectors...

Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood Dr.

Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle Rd.

Miller High School

1 Battlin' Buc Blvd.

TG Allen Elementary

1315 Comacnche St.

Starbucks

TAMU-CC

Burger 361

TAMU-CC

Chick-Fil-A

TAMU-CC

Crave

TAMU-CC

Panda

TAMU-CC

Barefoot Beans

345 N. Alister St.

Port A Poke & Sake

345 N. Alister St

Tropical Sno of Port Aransas

501 S Alister St.

Saltwater Gypsies

403 N Alister

Whataburger

4545 Violet Rd.

Villa Del Sol

3938 Surfside Blvd.

Pretzel World

CC Trade Center

La Nueva Onda

3209 Foley Rd

La Toxica

14617 Northwest Blvd.

B LIST

El Sol De Mexico

5250 Everhart Rd.

8 violations

88

DAO

2033 Airline Rd.

9 violations

84

LOW SCORE

Surfing Crab

5057 SPID

14 violations

- Need thermometers in all refrigerators and freezers

- Clean debris in refrigerators

- Lowest score ever

77