2022 Buccaneer Days tickets go on sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Tickets are now available for 2022 Buccaneer Days. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m.

This year, all Buccaneer Days events will take place at the American Bank Center.

Stripes Carnival:

Date: May 5 at 5:00 p.m. and runs through May 15

Location: The Stripes Carnival will be set up in the parking lots next to the American Bank Center Arena

You must be 36" tall to ride many of the rides.

Carnival rides accept tickets or the All-You-Can-Ride wristband.

$25 presale All-You-Can-Ride wristbands at BucDays.com, or go to an H-E-B Business Center, or O’Reilly Autoparts stores to purchase your presale All-You-Can-Ride wristbands. Just $25 until May 5th.

Wristbands include Gate Admission.

PBR Velocity Tour Finals:

Date: Friday, May 6th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7th at 6:00 p.m.

Location: American Bank Center Arena

For the first time in its history, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will hold the marquee Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, in Corpus Christi, Texas, uniting with the iconic Buccaneer Days to bring the expansion series’ season-ending event to American Bank Center. The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will feature 45 of the world’s best bull riders vying for the title of PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals event champion and the coveted honor of PBR Velocity Tour Champion, receiving an accompanying $50,000 bonus.



Tickets start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the American Bank Center Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Rodeo Corpus Christi:

Date:May 11-14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: American Bank Center Arena

Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite has announced that they have partnered with the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA). The Rodeo Corpus Christi, the first 2022 WCRA Triple Crown event of the year, will pay out $545,000. This innovative approach to Rodeo allows the Buccaneer Commission to grow prize money for rodeo athletes, showcase the city of Corpus Christi, and ultimately return more dollars toward scholarships for students in South Texas.



Individual ticket prices range from $20-$55.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at American Bank Center Box Office.

NavyArmy Night Parade:

Date: May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

After having to alter plans in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Buc Days NavyArmy Night Parade will return as an outdoor parade route through the city in 2022.

Staging will begin at the Ortiz Center on North Chaparral Street and will end on Buford Street.

Children's Parade:

Date: May 14 at 10:30 a.m.

This year the Buc Days Junior Parade is taking on a new name - The Children's Parade - That's because the parade is now being presented by the Driscoll Health System.

The parade will begin at Water's Edge Park and end at the American Bank Center.

Following the parade, the participants will attend an awards ceremony inside the American Bank Center.

For more information on the Children's Parade and NavyArmy Night Parade click here.

Rodeo Concert Series:

Several artists will be performing at the 2022 Buccaneer Days including Flo Rida, Bobby Pulido, Clay Walker, and the Randy Rogers Band.

For ticket information and to see when they'll be performing click here.