This homemade Mexican pizza recipe will satisfy your Taco Bell cravings

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the day Taco Bell finally brought back its Mexican Pizza was a joyous occasion for you, we’ve found a recipe you may want to try at home — just in case the fast food chain decides to pull it off the menu again.

This Mexican Pizza recipe comes from the brand Herdez, which makes products like salsa, guacamole and tortilla chips. Unlike Taco Bell’s version, this one looks more like an actual pizza and features just one layer.

Herdez’s recipe uses three of the brand’s products, but really all you’ll need is tortillas, cheese, salsa, guacamole, onion, cilantro and onion. You can buy Herdez products from major grocery retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. Herdez is a Hormel Foods company.

You can also choose to add skirt steak as the recipe suggests, or leave it meat-free.

Take a look at the full recipe below:

Herdez Mexican Pizza

Ingredients:

4 large flour tortillas

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

8 ounces Herdez Salsa Casera

½ red onion, finely sliced

12 ounces seasoned cooked skirt steak, diced

8 ounces Herdez Guac Salsa

8 ounces Herdez Traditional Guacamole Mild

4 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray tortillas with cooking spray. Using a hot grill, toast tortillas on each side. Once removed, evenly spread cheeses, Herdez Salsa Casera, onions and steak onto each tortilla.

Bake in oven on wire rack for 5-7 minutes or until cheese melts.

Top with Herdez Guac salsa and/or Herdez Gucamole and garnish with cilantro.

If you’d rather have a Mexican pizza that’s closer to Taco Bell’s version, check out this copycat recipe from Thrifty Jinxy. The recipe calls for actual Taco Bell seasoning, plus other standard ingredients like tortillas, ground beef, refried beans and cheese.

You can also make a slightly healthier version of the pizza with this recipe from Domestic Superhero. The recipe makes two vegetarian pizzas with just 400 calories each.

Even Betty Crocker has a Mexican pizza recipe, which uses just seven ingredients including shredded chicken. It all comes together in less than 15 minutes and can be topped with anything of your choosing, like olives, avocado and sour cream.

Will you be making a Mexican pizza for dinner tonight?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.